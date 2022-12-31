Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Short Interest Update

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 192,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $12,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.90.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

