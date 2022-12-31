Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) vs. OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Financial Survey

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seagen and OKYO Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 0 4 11 0 2.73 OKYO Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seagen currently has a consensus target price of $160.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Seagen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Seagen is more favorable than OKYO Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen -34.16% -21.56% -17.46% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Seagen and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.3% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Seagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seagen and OKYO Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $1.57 billion 15.16 -$674.47 million ($3.45) -37.25 OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$5.43 million N/A N/A

OKYO Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seagen.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats Seagen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops TIVDAK for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; Ladiratuzumab Vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; Disitamab Vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; Merck; and RemeGen, Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Rating)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain. OKYO Pharma Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

