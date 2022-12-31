Secret Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.54 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $4,248.87 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00112001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00188838 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037705 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00551267 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,891.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

