Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.47 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Secret has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and approximately $4,406.01 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00551267 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,891.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

