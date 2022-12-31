SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in December

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SEEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SKLTY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,559. SEEK has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

