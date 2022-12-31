Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

HON stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.30. 1,599,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,859. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

