Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

ITW stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.30. The stock had a trading volume of 635,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,423. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.