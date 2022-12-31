Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %
WM stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.88. The company had a trading volume of 946,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.
Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Waste Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
