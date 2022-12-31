Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %

WM stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.88. The company had a trading volume of 946,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.