Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $9.25 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. 3,908,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,866. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

