Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.9% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.19. 5,979,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,861. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.