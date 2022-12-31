Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 557,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $66.41.

