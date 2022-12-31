Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.79. 3,835,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

