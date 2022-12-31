Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,808 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

