Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.54. 896,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,284. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10.

