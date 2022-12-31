Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRNY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.59) to GBX 2,750 ($33.19) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,680 ($32.34) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,903.33.

Severn Trent Price Performance

STRNY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 1,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

About Severn Trent

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

