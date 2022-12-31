Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in December

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.0 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of Severn Trent stock remained flat at $33.50 during trading hours on Friday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.
About Severn Trent
