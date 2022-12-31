Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in December

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.0 days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of Severn Trent stock remained flat at $33.50 during trading hours on Friday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

