SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Down 27.4% in December

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 950,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SFL

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SFL by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after purchasing an additional 144,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 568,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SFL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SFL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 204,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

SFL Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 756,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. SFL has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SFL will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

