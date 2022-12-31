Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shimano Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Shimano stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.49. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

About Shimano

Shimano ( OTCMKTS:SMNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

