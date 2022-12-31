Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Rises By 149.8%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,700 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the November 30th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

9F Price Performance

NASDAQ:JFU opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. 9F has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Articles

