Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Decreases By 25.5%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbus from €155.00 ($164.89) to €185.00 ($196.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 115,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Airbus had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

