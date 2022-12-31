Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Decreases By 25.5%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EADSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbus from €155.00 ($164.89) to €185.00 ($196.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.
Airbus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 115,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
