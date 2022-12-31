Short Interest in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rises By 22.4%

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.85.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,352 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,343 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.68. 1,419,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $388.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.93. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

