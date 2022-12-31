Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Rises By 85.7%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BUI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 85,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,203. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

