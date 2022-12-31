Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Grows By 48.0%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,600 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bombardier in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bombardier Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 25,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

