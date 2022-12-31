Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Expands By 59.5%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $370.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $311.85 and a 52 week high of $535.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BCHHF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bucher Industries from CHF 555 to CHF 545 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bucher Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Featured Stories

