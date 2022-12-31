Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Decreases By 66.7%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.