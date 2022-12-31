Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases By 106.9%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 15,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,057. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

