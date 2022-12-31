Short Interest in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Expands By 53.1%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

NYSE:CAAP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

