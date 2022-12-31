Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Decreases By 27.0%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 830,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 103,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,681. The company has a market cap of $380.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

