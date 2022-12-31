Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Drops By 40.3%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Eisai Stock Performance

ESALY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. Eisai has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

