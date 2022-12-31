Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Grows By 26.8%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 757,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In other news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,991,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,531,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVC. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.10 million.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

