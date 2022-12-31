Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Grows By 26.8%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 757,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
In other news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,991,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,531,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:EVC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.10 million.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
