Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Drops By 23.5%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fangdd Network Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DUO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

