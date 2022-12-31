Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Expands By 110.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the November 30th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,025,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 2,187,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $31.47.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
