Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Expands By 110.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the November 30th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,025,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 2,187,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,960,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,281 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,484,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,159,000.

