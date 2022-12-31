Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Grows By 129.3%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 375,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 112,738 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. 88,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,410. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

