Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Decreases By 60.0%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Education ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Global X Education ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. Global X Education ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Education ETF ( NASDAQ:EDUT Get Rating ) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

