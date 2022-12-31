Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Grows By 123.8%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the November 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Shares of Gratomic stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

