Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Declines By 69.3%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 1,350,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.0 days.
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.
