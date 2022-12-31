Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Declines By 69.3%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 1,350,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.0 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

