Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases By 64.8%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,981,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

