Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases By 64.8%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,981,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $52.98.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
