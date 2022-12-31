Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Declines By 57.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $54.27. 46,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

