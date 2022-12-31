Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Grows By 125.0%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HEQ remained flat at $11.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.