Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Grows By 125.0%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEQ remained flat at $11.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.