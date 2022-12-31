Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Rises By 78.8%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 170,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kimball International Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 133,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $239.01 million, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.92. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.81 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.