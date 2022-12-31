Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Rises By 30.7%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Kubient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kubient by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Kubient has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

