Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Grows By 132.1%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the November 30th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 834,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,414. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

