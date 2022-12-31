Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rises By 91.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,653,303. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Lantheus Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,532,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 335.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $50.96. 888,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.