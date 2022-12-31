Short Interest in LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Declines By 57.1%

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,062,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
CAVR remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 700,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About LiveToBeHappy
