Short Interest in LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Declines By 57.1%

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,062,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Price Performance

CAVR remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 700,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About LiveToBeHappy

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

