Short Interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Increases By 35.0%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,520,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 26,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Lufax Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.94. 10,250,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the third quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

