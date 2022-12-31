Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Declines By 65.6%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRRTY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MRRTY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,673. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.35%. This is an increase from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

