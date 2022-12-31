Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Declines By 65.6%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRRTY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of MRRTY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,673. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.
Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.
