Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Increases By 34.1%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley acquired 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,226.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 141,513 shares of company stock worth $117,004 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 74,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,394. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

