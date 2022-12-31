Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 120.1%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 393,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
