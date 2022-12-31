Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 120.1%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 393,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

