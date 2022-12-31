Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Grows By 100.0%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Mitie Group Price Performance

Shares of MITFY stock remained flat at $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.