Short Interest in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Grows By 53.5%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the November 30th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:MTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 16,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,478. MMTec has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MMTec stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of MMTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia, MM Future, MMBD Advisory and HC Securities; and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

